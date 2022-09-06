Actor Kunal Kemmu announces directorial debut

Actor Kunal Kemmu announces directorial debut1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu will turn director with a film called Madgaon Express to be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani
Kemmu made his debut as a child actor appearing in the Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987), followed by his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Sir (1993). He went on to star as a child artiste in movies like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman. Kemmu played the male lead in the 2005 film Kalyug, directed by Mohit Suri and was then seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Traffic Signal, Superstar, comic-thriller 99 and comedy franchise Golmaal.
As far as Bollywood actors go, several have tried their hand at direction in the past. Aamir Khan who helmed Taare Zameen Par, Naseeruddin Shah’s Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Ajay Devgn’s U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and the recently released Runway 34 and Hema Malini’s Dil Aashna Hai and Tell Me O Khuda, are examples.
Excel Entertainment, founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, is known for films like
Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don, Fukrey, Raees and Dil Dhadakne Do. It has also presented the Hindi dubbed versions of the 2018 Indian Kannada-language period action drama K.G.F: Chapter 1 starring Yash and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, an Indian Telugu-language epic action film, starring Chiranjeevi in 2019. In July 2017, Excel forayed into web originals with a sports-drama series Inside Edge created by Karan Anshuman starring Vivek Oberoi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani and Sayani Gupta, among others. It has since then produced crime thriller
Mirzapur (2018) starring Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Shweta Tripathi, as well as Made In Heaven starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi.