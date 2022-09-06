Actor Kunal Kemmu announces directorial debut

Kemmu made his debut as a child actor appearing in the Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987), followed by his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Sir (1993). He went on to star as a child artiste in movies like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman. Kemmu played the male lead in the 2005 film Kalyug, directed by Mohit Suri and was then seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Traffic Signal, Superstar, comic-thriller 99 and comedy franchise Golmaal.