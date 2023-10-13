Hollywood's veteran actor Michael Douglas will be conferred with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival to be held in Goa, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced on Friday.

“I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa." Thakur tweeted on National Cinema Day, 13 October. Union Minister Thakur also informed that Douglas would be attending the 54th International Film Festival in Goa along with Hollywood actor Catherine Zeta Jones and their son.

The well known Hollywood actor Michael Douglas has mane accolades to his fame. These include two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Douglas's acting career was propelled to fame when he produced and starred in the 1984 romantic adventure comedy Romancing the Stone. The year 1987 saw Douglas star in the thriller Fatal Attraction with Glenn Close. That same year he played tycoon Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street for which he received an Academy Award as Best Actor.

Douglas also produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, having acquired the rights to the Ken Kesey novel from his father. The film received critical and popular acclaim, and won the Academy Award for Best Picture, earning Douglas his first Oscar as one of the film's producers.

In the recent years, Doughlas has played Hank Pym in the films Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name.

In 2018, he starred with Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method, playing Sandy Kominsky, an aging acting coach. He received a Golden Globe Award for his performance

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 's 54th edition will take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

