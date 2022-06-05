NEW DELHI : Film and television actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni has joined video streaming service Planet Marathi OTT as part of its Board Of Founders.

Kulkarni is known for her roles in hits like Avantika, Yellow, Farzand, and Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, among others, besides having been involved in writing and direction of films like Rama Madhav, Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta, and Ti and Ti.

“Web is a great space to showcase the potential and power of content since it is a global platform with few barriers. I applaud the Planet Marathi OTT team for setting high benchmarks, not settling for less and creating new avenues for the Marathi web space. With my new role, I am glad I will be able to share my ideas and experience to take forward the platform’s efforts. It brings me great pleasure to say, we are poised for the next level in the OTT space," Kulkarni said in a statement.

Akshay Bardapurkar, producer and founder, Planet Marathi OTT said the platform has upped its level of expertise with Kulkarni. “Mrinal embodies a sharp sense of business, innovation and craft, which is much needed in the OTT space. Her experience and vision will add to our mission of taking Marathi content to the world," he said in a statement.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.

Taking a cue, OTT platforms such as VOOT, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar, too, are following in the footsteps of global giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to acquire films in the four southern languages besides Marathi and Punjabi as they seek to lure subscribers from tier-II and tier-III towns.