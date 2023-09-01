Actor R Madhavan is nominated as the new President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and chairman of the governing council. The nomination of R Madhavan comes as recently his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', won a National Award. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur congratulated the actor for the nomination and expressed hope that R Madhavan's strong ethics will enrich the institute. “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavanji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you," Anurag Thakur said. The actor also responded to the honor of being nominated as the President of FTII and promised to do his best to live up to the expectations. “Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations," R Madhavan responded to the minister's tweet.

National Award and Chandrayaan-3 success

During the 69th National Film Awards ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ won the Best Feature Film award. The film is about the life of a former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan and his contributions to India's space agency. Notably, the national award for ‘Rocketry’ came on 24 August, a day after ISRO created history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the lunar surface.

FTII has played a significant role in shaping the Indian film and television industry and has produced many talented filmmakers, actors, and technicians who made significant contributions to the world of cinema. The institution gave some wonderful filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Mani Kaul, and Shyam Benegal, as well as actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Om Puri, among others.