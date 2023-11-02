Actor Richa Chadha launches production house

Actor Richa Chadha has launched her own production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, with husband and actor Ali Fazal, and is looking at international grants and funding besides tying up with local producers and OTT platforms to roll out a slate of shows and movies.

Chadha may not star in the projects, but is working on an animated feature, a documentary and a web show, while her first movie, Girls Will Be Girls, with grants from France, is set to release. She is looking to produce content in Assamese, Marathi and Malayalam, besides Hindi and English.

“Being two people who are not from the industry but have a mind of their own and individual artistic aspirations, we were looking to have control over the creative side of things. There is nothing that guarantees an actor having any creative control over the project or able to advise on the marketing communication or release strategy. We will ensure a certain quality in things we put out ourselves," Chadha said.

A film by the company, registered by Chadha and Fazal in 2021, will premiere at a festival next year. However, it will take a call on whether it will be a theatrical release or stream directly on an OTT platform.

Two other films and an animated feature are in the pitching stage along with a music video around a social cause.

Chadha found “like-minded partners to produce these projects". The Indo-French production, Girls Will Be Girl, will take advantage of the co-production treaty with France to get subsidies.

The web show, a thriller, will be made in collaboration with a creative studio and an OTT platform will back it. For the other projects, she’s looking to raise capital after finalizing the script and sharing music, digital, satellite and other rights with co-producers.

“I would love to explore the work of filmmakers in industries such as Malayalam, Marathi and Assamese. India is so diverse and it would be beautiful to tap into more raw, unexplored cinema," Chadha said.

To be sure, the small and medium-budget category of films, known to have clocked in impressive numbers in cinemas before the pandemic, is finding lesser favour among theatre-going audiences who’ve primarily turned up for big-budget, spectacular movies post covid. Chadha was quick to point out that challenges for these non-star, small-scale films arise from the economics of production and distribution itself--while a Rs. 3 crore film will need another Rs. 6 crore for marketing and distribution, besides additional expenses for theatrical release, it will break even only at Rs. 20 crore post exhibitor’s share, making profits supremely tough for the producer.

“If they go directly to OTT, they get lost. We will soon be in a crisis because the big superstars only do a few films per year. Also, the big stakeholders should take a cue from the south and cap ticket prices. These are just bad business practices," Chadha said adding that the goal is to make sure there is a profit on each of her projects through monetizable revenue streams, in order to continue making the content she believes in.

