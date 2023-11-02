Actor Richa Chadha launches production house
Chadha is looking at international grants and funding besides tying up with local producers and OTT platforms to roll out a slate of shows and movies
Actor Richa Chadha has launched her own production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, with husband and actor Ali Fazal, and is looking at international grants and funding besides tying up with local producers and OTT platforms to roll out a slate of shows and movies.
