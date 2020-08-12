Home >Industry >Media >Actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

NEW DELHI : Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He had admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier after complaining of breathing problems.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share a note.

“Hi friends, I’m taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishes not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and well wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted.

Last week, the actor had tweeted that he was doing well and had tested negative for covid. The 61-year old actor, last seen in period drama Panipat, is said to leave for the US for treatment, according to media reports.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
File photo of Sanjay Dutt (Photo: @duttsanjay on Twitter)

Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to hospital for breathlessness, gets discharged

1 min read . 10 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout