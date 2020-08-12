NEW DELHI : Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He had admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier after complaining of breathing problems.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share a note.

“Hi friends, I’m taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishes not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and well wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted.

Last week, the actor had tweeted that he was doing well and had tested negative for covid. The 61-year old actor, last seen in period drama Panipat, is said to leave for the US for treatment, according to media reports.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated