Home >Industry >Media >Actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gestures as he arrives at his home after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital, at Bandra in Mumbai

Actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Lata Jha

The 61-year old actor, last seen in period drama Panipat, is said to leave for the US for treatment, according to media reports

NEW DELHI : Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He had admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier after complaining of breathing problems.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share a note.

“Hi friends, I’m taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishes not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and well wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted.

Last week, the actor had tweeted that he was doing well and had tested negative for covid. The 61-year old actor, last seen in period drama Panipat, is said to leave for the US for treatment, according to media reports.

