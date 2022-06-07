Actor Sivakarthikeyan to release new film on 31 August

Having started his career as a mimicry artist, Sivakarthikeyan first appeared in short films including his friend Atlee’s Mugapputhagam, Identity, and Kurahl 786. He gained recognition with Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Ethir Neechal, and comedy Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam
NEW DELHI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan has said his new film co-produced by Suresh Productions will arrive in theatres on 31 August.
He gained further recognition for Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, a dual hero coming-of-age comedy, that emerged as a surprise success at the box office, Dhanush’s debut production venture Ethir Neechal, written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, and director Ponram’s comedy Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam alongside Sri Divya.
Other notable films over the past few years include director Durai Senthilkumar’s cop action film Kaaki Sattai;Remo, directed by debutant Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by R. D. Raja; action-thriller, Velaikkaran, along with Nayanthara and featuring Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist; and Seemaraja, directed by Ponram. The film, featured an ensemble cast including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Simran, Lal, and Soori.
In 2019, Sivakarthikeyan appeared in the family drama film Namma Veettu Pillai, besides a superhero film titled Hero.
His next film Doctor that released last October, right after reopening of cinemas proved a huge money-spinner, making over ₹100 crore at the box office and emerging as one of the biggest hits post the second covid wave. His last release in cinemas was Don, a comedy written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut, and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. Sivakarthikeyan starred in the lead role and co-produced the film under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner, while S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani and Soori appeared in pivotal roles.