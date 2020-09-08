Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Industry >Media >Actor Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, hospitalised
Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri

Actor Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, hospitalised

1 min read . 06:08 PM IST PTI

The 75-year-old star is 'critical but stable', Surekha Sikri's agent Vivek Sidhwani said

MUMBAI : Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

The 75-year-old star is "critical but stable" he told PTI.

"She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continues to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon," Sidhwani added.

A recipient of three National Film awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in "Tamas", "Mammo", "Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro", "Zubeidaa" and daily soap "Balika Vadhu".

She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Badhaai Ho" (2018).

She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film.

The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix's "Ghost Stories", directed by Zoya Akhtar.

