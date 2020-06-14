Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

NEW DELHI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for films, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Rajput, who hails from Bihar, started his career with popular television daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. He was 34.

Rajput was reportedly found hanging at his residence.

He was last seen on the big screen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in September 2019, while Karan Johar’s Drive streamed on Netflix.

His romantic comedy, Dil Bechara was slated for release but was stalled because of the covid-19 pandemic. The film is reportedly going to be streamed soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

As news reports speculate clinical depression, Bollywood celebrities expressed their condolences.

“Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless.I remember watching Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor. May God give strength to his family," actor Akshay Kumar said on Twitter.

Rajput's MS Dhoni co-star Anupam Kher also expressed his disbelief.

https://twitter.com/anupampkher/status/1272098186211913728?s=21

