Home / Industry / Media /  Actor Tunisha Sharma `commits suicide' on set of TV serial

Television actor Tunisha Sharma on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said. Tunisha Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said. 

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. Tunish Sharma had acted in several television serials. Tunisha made her debut with TV show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra –Maharana Pratap.She also acted in various other television shows which includes Chakravarty Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

*With inputs from agencies

