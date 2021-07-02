Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Actor Yami Gautam summoned by ED in connection with money laundering case

Actor Yami Gautam summoned by ED in connection with money laundering case

Actor Yami Gautam
1 min read . 01:19 PM IST Livemint

  • ED had asked Yami Gautam to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam was today summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) according to news agency ANI.

The ED had asked her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).

