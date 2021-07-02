Actor Yami Gautam summoned by ED in connection with money laundering case

Actor Yami Gautam summoned by ED in connection with money laundering case1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
- ED had asked Yami Gautam to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam was today summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) according to news agency ANI.
The ED had asked her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).
