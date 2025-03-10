Actors face new challenge as casting decisions now tailored on social media clout

New actors, especially those that don’t come with family connections or lineage, may increasingly find it challenging to make their way through casting processes as these decisions have begun to take into account social media clout and following. Media and entertainment industry experts say smaller and regional OTT platforms and independent films, in particular, often like to cast faces better known on social media as compared to those with a less active presence to boost marketing and engagement. However, many producers are also pushing back to ensure talent and craft take precedence over social media presence and say bigger platforms and studios don’t necessarily account for such things.

Advertisement

Social engagement has become an important aspect of marketing any new show or movie, so producers and studios are definitely paying attention to an actor's online presence, especially with newer faces, said Rajni Daswani, director, digital marketing, SoCheers, a digital agency. “It's not the only parameter, but indeed a significant one. When in a crowded marketplace, a built-in audience is incredibly valuable. If you have an actor who already has a million followers engaging with their content, that's a ready-made marketing channel,” she said.

Daswani added that the phenomenon is more pronounced in some genres that target young audiences, such as romantic comedies, teen dramas, and even certain action films. “And it's not simply about the raw numbers. They're looking at audience demographics to see if the followers align with the target audience and if there has been a significant follower growth rate to ensure the individual’s authenticity,” Daswani said.

Advertisement

Producer and director Hemal A. Thakkar said this phenomenon started a few years ago when OTT platforms surfaced. These come with a marketing-oriented perspective and believe followers can convert into viewers. “The less powerful platforms do it for easier visibility. It may not fit all the time. Just as actors bring in a certain opening day number in theatres, some believe social media traction can help a show. That said, the real game on streaming is completion rate, and your next job depends on the overall success or failure of the show,” filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra said.

Social media presence Rohit Singh, associate account director, White Rivers Media, a digital agency, agreed social media influence now stands as a meaningful factor in casting decisions across entertainment, particularly affecting opportunities for emerging talent. Production houses increasingly seek actors who bring on-screen presence and digital engagement, leveraging their reach for built-in promotional value. This rings especially true for streaming content and youth-oriented productions, where audience connections through social platforms can boost initial viewership. Singh said several streaming platforms have seen positive outcomes from casting social media personalities, noting strong audience response and organic promotional benefits.

Advertisement

Especially in Bollywood today, social media isn’t just clout—it’s collateral, according to Sonali Banerji-creative director at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency. Studios, brands, and platforms all check numbers. A strong following means built-in buzz, cheaper promotions, and higher brand value. Actors who can move the needle online are a safer bet. Brands ask for it, streaming platforms factor it in, and producers love free marketing, Banerji said. But talent still drives longevity—no amount of followers can fake that.

An actor’s social media presence can be a valuable tool for audience engagement and outreach, potentially translating into viewership, said Akshata Samant, head of creative development, Civic Studios. “However, this only works if the actor is convincing in their role—otherwise, it risks feeling like a marketing gimmick rather than an organic casting choice. Authenticity in storytelling and performance remains key,” she said.

Advertisement

To be sure, many may continue to believe having popular names with strong social media following can be an added advantage, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle. Successful projects are a balance of strong storytelling, good filmmaking, and relatable talent. Casting director Adityoa Suranna said a well-known face may attract initial attention, but audiences stay for compelling performances and engaging narratives. Digital creators like Prajakta Koli (Mismatched, Jug Jugg Jeeyo), Bhuvan Bam (Taaza Khabar), and Anubhav Singh Bassi (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) have transitioned into acting and delivered strong performances. Their social media presence helped bring visibility, but their acting skills made them stand out.

“An individual could be very popular but may not contribute well to the storytelling. Social media is a slight benefit in terms of recall value and may help smaller, independent films with limited budgets. But for big shows, casting is based on authenticity, though sometimes social media helps casting directors reach out to these faces,” casting director Shruti Mahajan said.