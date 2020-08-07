The Bombay High Court has quashed Maharashtra government's orders barring senior citizens from working in film and television. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had asked Maharashtra government to explain the logic behind not allowing actors or crew members above the age of 65 to shoot.

“Bombay High Court allows all persons above 65 years of age working in the entertainment industry to work on a film set. The court sets aside the state government order," ANI tweeted.

Not allowing people above the age of 65 on set was part of the guidelines set out by the state government when it allowed shoots to resume in June. Film bodies such as the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had requested the state to reconsider these clauses that were not just unfair but would be hard for Bollywood, the biggest movie industry in India, to implement.

“Major legendary stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, directors and filmmakers such as Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Subhash Ghai, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and others who are above 65 are working actively in the industry. This clause is impractical since it would restrict some of the luminaries of the industry," IFTDA had written in a statement.

In an interview to movie portal Film Companion, Shah had said the clause makes no sense.

“What makes it safe for a person who is 64 to work, and not one who is 65?" he had pointed out adding that the real hit would come not to actors but to technicians such as spotboys, costume or make-up personnel, some of whom perhaps had not been wise enough to save for such times.

Senior actors such as Kanwaljit Singh and Surekha Sikri had spoken up against the guideline, calling it unfair to take away their right to work. Singh was even replaced on a project he was to be part of.

“This news will bring back employment opportunities for thousands of people. When everybody else is being allowed to work with safety guidelines in place, so should individuals who are above 65. I am sure they will take the highest precaution possible," producer Anand Pandit said after the Bombay HC news came out.

