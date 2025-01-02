Industry
Bollywood stars discover niche film roles to prove versatility don’t always bring box office success
SummaryWhile the versatility of actors can strengthen their connection with audiences, there are limits to what they can pull off, especially when their fees inflate film budgets.
Top Bollywood stars were quite experimental in their choice of films in 2024, but without much success in these endeavours, they only ended up denting annual box office collections.
