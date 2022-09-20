Actors on fringe make it big on social media4 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 12:08 AM IST
Several influencers are making more money than second-rung celebrities, thanks to the quality of content, said analysts
Bollywood actors with vast social media followings but not-so sterling film careers are thriving online, attracting eyeballs and brand deals. Actors such as Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela, Neha Sharma and Genelia D’Souza create content on their daily lives, family, fitness and travel to engage their millions of online followers, resulting in lucrative brand collaborations.