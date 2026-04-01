Actors primarily known for film roles are increasingly exploring multiple avenues — from dabbling in theatre to appearing in documentaries on streaming platforms.
Beyond films, actors diversify into theatre, documentaries to stay relevant
SummaryFilm actors are branching into theatre and documentaries to stay creatively active between releases, building credibility and long-term brand equity—while carefully balancing the risks of overexposure and diluted focus.
Actors primarily known for film roles are increasingly exploring multiple avenues — from dabbling in theatre to appearing in documentaries on streaming platforms.
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