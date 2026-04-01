Beyond films, actors diversify into theatre, documentaries to stay relevant

Lata Jha
4 min read1 Apr 2026, 12:14 PM IST
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Actor Adarsh Gourav will soon be seen in a docu-series titled The Tribal Voice.
Summary
Film actors are branching into theatre and documentaries to stay creatively active between releases, building credibility and long-term brand equity—while carefully balancing the risks of overexposure and diluted focus.

Actors primarily known for film roles are increasingly exploring multiple avenues — from dabbling in theatre to appearing in documentaries on streaming platforms.

While actor Shweta Tripathi, known for films like Masaan, is now backing theatre productions, Adarsh Gourav will soon be seen in a docu-series titled The Tribal Voice, while Ridhi Dogra will feature in a travel series for National Geographic Channel.

Industry experts say that for film actors, the shift toward theatre, documentaries and other formats is both creative and strategic. Cinema is inherently project-driven, so these avenues allow actors to stay engaged between releases while continuing to build their craft.

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From a brand perspective, diversification helps actors evolve from being seen purely as performers to more rounded creative voices. It may not always be a primary revenue driver, but it strengthens credibility, keeps them visible, and builds long-term equity that translates into stronger audience trust and more meaningful brand associations.

Strategic reinvention

“For an actor today, being one-dimensional is a massive risk. Diversifying into theatre or documentaries is not just a creative outlet; it is a strategic move to build long-term relevance. Creatively, it serves as a way to recharge. Mainstream cinema can often feel repetitive, but a stage play allows an actor to flex muscles that a film set simply doesn’t require,” said Rajnish Rawat, co-founder and CEO at Social Pill, a digital marketing agency.

From a brand and monetary perspective, these choices shift the narrative from being just a celebrity to being a serious artist. When an actor like Adarsh Gourav leads a docu-series, it builds a brand of authenticity and intelligence, making them more attractive to premium, high-end brands that want to be associated with substance.

“While the upfront fee for a play might be lower than a blockbuster movie, the long-term ROI is huge. It opens up doors to the knowledge economy, including speaking engagements and prestige brand deals that wouldn’t have come their way otherwise. It essentially future proofs their income by making them relevant to more than just the Friday box office,” Rawat said.

Creative recharge

Actor Shweta Tripathi said the return to theatre aids her growth as an actor and sparks joy in her as a performer.

“This is a creative field and there is so much to explore. Plus, theatre is such an important part of our culture,” said Tripathi, who has also done a Spotify audio series titled Batman Ek Chakravyuh, which, according to her, offered a different challenge and playground as an artist.

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“Money is extremely important, but so is the learning. Also, you meet more people and build a community. There are challenges, too of course because some of it is an investment in order to learn but the advantages are far more,” she added.

Investor turn

To be sure, industry experts say diversification is no longer limited to creative formats. They are seeing a massive shift toward the investor-celebrity model. Actors are no longer just faces for hire; they are taking equity and building businesses.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are among those using their fame to build actual assets that they own. Beyond that, the creator economy is a major factor. Many actors are launching high-production podcasts or YouTube series where they own both the intellectual property and distribution.

Actors are also moving into the audio-first space, narrating high-end audiobooks or scripted podcasts for global platforms. Meanwhile, names such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have reduced Indian acting projects but continue to back regional-language titles.

Control and risks

“For a lot of actors today, it’s not just about staying busy, but about staying relevant in between film cycles. Films take time, roles are limited and visibility can dip quickly if you’re not consistently seen somewhere,” said Charu Malhotra, co-founder and managing director, Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm.

The biggest advantage, she said, is control. Actors are no longer waiting for the “right script” to come along—they’re creating opportunities for themselves. It also keeps them visible to audiences across platforms, which matters in today’s fragmented attention economy.

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But there are downsides. Not every actor can balance multiple avenues effectively. There is a risk of overexposure or diluting one’s core identity. Some formats, such as theatre or niche documentaries, demand commitment without guaranteed financial returns.

“Spreading across too many formats can dilute focus and impact the depth of work in any one area. There is also a risk of overexposure, where constant visibility can reduce the sense of novelty traditionally associated with film stars. Ultimately, it works best when the expansion is strategic and aligned with the actor’s identity, rather than purely opportunistic,” said Priyank Dattani, associate creative director at digital agency White Rivers Media.

Dattani described this as a portfolio approach to careers—one that includes building businesses, launching personal brands, investing in startups, and setting up production houses to gain greater control over the content they create.

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