Actress Reese Witherspoon weighing sale of Hello Sunshine: Report

Actress-producer Reese Witherspoon is considering selling Hello Sunshine, the media company whose titles include the HBO drama “Big Little Lies" and the Apple TV series “The Morning Show," people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company has drawn interest from a number of suitors and could fetch as much as $1 billion, they said.

The company has drawn interest from a number of suitors and could fetch as much as $1 billion, they said.

Hello Sunshine is owned by Witherspoon and her partners, Seth Rodsky and Jim Toth. Toth is a former talent agent with Creative Artists Agency and is Witherspoon’s husband.

Media assets, from smaller production companies like Witherspoon's to larger operations like Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, have been snapped up by studios and streaming companies looking to build their libraries.

News of the possible sale was reportedly earlier Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal, which listed Apple Inc. among the potential buyers.