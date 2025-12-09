Ad fatigue crisis hits Indian streaming services: Repetitive, low-cost ads drive viewers away
Indian OTT platforms face viewer fatigue due to repetitive and lengthy ad breaks. Experts emphasize the need for improved ad experiences and transparency to regain user trust and prevent subscription cancellations amid growing customer frustration.
Advertising on video-streaming services in India is increasingly resulting in viewer fatigue as these platforms try to supplement plateauing paid subscription revenue with ad money. Users are bombarded with the same long and unskippable ads, often with glitches, that make the viewing experience tedious and disrupt the flow of the show.