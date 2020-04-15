For 38-year-old Sunita Lokhande, watching old shows on Doordarshan with her six-year-old son has become a cherished daily activity, as millions of Indians are forced to stay indoors because of the lockdown.

“It recreates my childhood memory of a typical Sunday when we would sit together to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata," Lokhande said from Pune, where large swathes were sealed last week due to outbreaks of covid-19.

According to television viewership monitor Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc), Hindu mythologies Ramayana and Mahabharata have become two of Indian television’s most-watched shows in the past few weeks, thanks to millions like Lokhande.

Amid the pandemic outbreak and the ongoing nationwide lockdown, nostalgia has clearly emerged as a big theme across advertising and television to soothe frayed nerves.

Government broadcaster Doordarshan, of course, has set the trend by bringing back to the screen iconic shows such as Ramayana, Mahabharata and Buniyaad, apart from introducing DD Retro, an entirely new channel for old hits. Viacom 18-owned Hindi entertainment channel Colors has brought back shows such as Bigg Boss, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Dil Se Dil Tak and Belan Wali Bahu.

When the future is bleak and the present is not treasured, such a strategy will help people feel comfortable by simply taking them to familiar places associated with positive memories, said Ritu Sharma, assistant professor and head of department, sociology, Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi.

“Mental well-being facilitated by combating the crisis as a collective initiative is the need of the hour. This will open the mental lockdown of people," she said.

Since the lockdown began, Star Sports has been broadcasting historic cricket matches (India’s 2011 World Cup win, India vs Pakistan and IPL matches), Formula 1 races, football and kabbadi.

Everyone is craving for content, especially sports fans, said independent sports consultant Indranil Das.

“They will consume anything, especially if the content is something they remember fondly. While nothing beats the excitement of live sports, the state that we are in today, something’s better than nothing," he said.

Meanwhile, advertisers such as Amul, Vodafone (pug ad) and Asian Paints (Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai) have brought back their much-loved campaigns, reliving the safer and simpler times on screen.

Noting that people tend to seek familiarity in uncertain times to feel comfortable, Ogilvy South and team Vodafone chief creative officer Kiran Antony said this is the time when loveable brand properties can play an important role.

“More than for the nostalgia factor, we brought back the pug to stand out from the rest of the ads delivering the same stay-at-home message," he added.

Nitin Karkara, chief executive of advertising agency FCB Ulka, said the positive consumer feedback to these shows and ads is tremendous. He believes it is a field day for heritage brands as they can ride on the nostalgia wave.

“The Amul experiment worked and this will trigger leveraging the power of nostalgia. The legacy brands have that advantage and I expect more such brands evoking this emotion," he added, referring to Amul’s old ad that used to run in the 80s on Doordarshan, which was recently released on social media as an experiment.

Social media platforms are also abuzz with users sharing joy of rediscovering classic shows, favourite moments from sports, iconic ads and brand mascots.

“There’s a defence mechanism called denial and fantasy in psychology. Therefore, it is a form of happier fantasy where people would like to consume anything that takes them back to happier memories. It is perfectly healthy for people to latch on to such content as long as they maintain a balance between reality (taking precautions) and fantasy (going back to happy memories). It will help people cope with anxiety and depression in a pandemic which is not witnessed by a majority of the population in the country," said Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist in Puducherry.