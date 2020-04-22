Under normal circumstances, it would not have taken rocket science to figure out that an unprecedented surge in television viewership and digital media consumption would have had advertisers paying top dollar to get a spot on those platforms. Although the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which measures viewership on both TV and digital media (the latter with Nielsen), has been dutifully reporting a spike in total audiences and the time they spend on these, advertising has nosedived.

For the seven-day period starting 4 April, BARC reported a 38% jump in TV viewership over the pre-covid-19 period (January). In Hindi-speaking markets, the jump was higher at 47%. Predictably, news channels grew the most at 219%, followed by films at 73%. The share of Hindi news channels jumped from 6% to 13%.

But has advertising kept pace with these numbers? Far from it. BARC indicates a 26% decline in total free commercial time on television for the period beginning 4 April, compared to the pre-covid-19 period. While news channels were least hit, general entertainment channels (GECs)saw a 34% decline and film channels a 43% decline in advertising.

But if you were to watch these channels, the drop in advertising seems much sharper. Only a few brands in the essentials category, such as hand-wash and soaps, limited online education firms, insurance products and social messaging around coronavirus by the government, are on air. A senior executive at a leading Hindi news channel admits that the ad inventory in April has declined by 60% over March despite a big spike in viewership.

Channel executives argue that advertisers are missing out on a golden opportunity to make their mark. Those who have the foresight and money to advertise will benefit by getting a much bigger share of viewers’ attention, they feel.

Unfortunately, not only are the ad inventories running low, ad rates have also slumped. The GECs were the first to drop rates under pressure from advertisers who cited the absence of fresh content.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), the association of entertainment channels, has sought a relief package from the government, including an extension of moratorium for payment of GST and waiver of carriage fee due to Prasar Bharati for three months (April, May and June) for free-to-air channels on its free dish platform.

The TV industry has also asked for the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry to help it secure past dues from the Bureau of Outreach and Communication and other state government advertising agencies/advertisers running into several hundred crores of rupees. Lastly, it has requested that television channels be allowed to resume production.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the apex body representing small, medium and large agencies, has also sought government help. In a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, AAAI president Ashish Bhasin has asked for money owed to the industry by way of IT and GST refunds, and dues from government and PSUs for advertising. Bhasin, who is chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network, admitted that television advertising has seen a steep fall owing to non-availability of products during the lockdown. “The whole objective of advertising is to push sales. Right now, nothing except essentials are available. The economy is at a standstill," he said.

That is not all. Brands are also conserving cash in these uncertain times to meet other costs. However, he’s hoping for better times in the second quarter. “We have pinned our hopes on monsoons. As the lockdown eases over the next couple of months and if India sees a good monsoon, the economy could revive. A large part of our population is still dependent on agriculture. If the monsoons are good, consumers will buy soaps, toothpastes, two-wheelers. That’s the only silver lining. Sales could improve around the festival season," he said.

However, for advertising he forecasts a flat to negative growth. “Most advertising reports had predicted a 10-11% jump in advertising growth. I foresee zero to negative growth," he said.

Even digital media growth rates will sink. Dentsu Aegis Networks’ digital media report had projected a 27% growth for the year. “Even that will drop to not more than 8-10%," he said.

C.V.L. Srinivas, country manager for WPP India, however, declines to offer any revised estimates as yet. He feels with increased availability of non-essential categories, advertising will return. “Brands are not releasing old campaigns as they do not want to appear opportunistic at a time like this. They want the right messaging to go across," he said.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pressing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.