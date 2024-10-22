Industry
A vaccine tycoon has bet on Bollywood. Will his wager pay off?
Summary
- Adar Poonawalla, the billionaire head of the Serum Institute of India, has made a bold move that could reshape the future of Bollywood.
Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions has invested ₹1,000 crore in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions—an infusion that goes beyond mere capital and could mark a turning point for Indian cinema.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more