NEW DELHI: The Indian arm of German sports brand Adidas on Thursday announced the appointment of former Miss World Manushi Chillar as its new brand ambassador. The company said Chillar will lead Adidas’s mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness, while creating a positive social impact through the power of sport.

Chillar joins the roster of Adidas ambassadors including Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, and over 20 other top athletes.

At the announcement, Manish Sapra, senior brand director, Adidas India, said, “Manushi is an inspiration for many young women who aspire to break barriers and aim for the stars... At a time when the nation is seeking constant motivation and inspiration, we want to encourage everyone to adopt fitness activities and continue to believe in the power of sport. The playground awaits them, and when things get better, we all will be ready for sport."

Over the past several days Adidas said that it has encouraged over a million people across the globe, including India which is one of the top countries in participation, to join the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge that supports the WHO COVID19 Response Fund.

Adidas will donate $1 for every hour of fitness activity clocked on the adidas Running and Adidas Training apps till 7 June.

