Adipurush, the much-anticipated mythological film directed by Om Raut, is generating a buzz among cinephiles as it gears up for its release in just two days. The star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has piqued the interest of moviegoers, leading to a positive response in advance bookings.

Industry insiders reveal that even before its theatrical release, Adipurush - based on the Indian epic Ramayana - has garnered ₹3 crore through advance bookings alone, signalling a promising start.

Manobala Vijayabalan, however, recently took to Twitter to provide an insightful analysis of Adipurush's box office collection from advance bookings. Taking into account a figure of 150,000 complimentary tickets with an average ticket price of ₹200, the estimation adds ₹3 crore to the film's overall gross box office collection.

According to the noted film industry tracker, ₹3 crore is not a substantial amount as the movie has been made with ₹500 crore.

#Adipurush FREE ticket approx calculation.



Even if we consider a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets with an average ticket price ₹200.



It would just add ₹3 cr to the overall gross Box Office collection.



Hence, ₹3cr is not a big deal for a film of ₹5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cr budget.… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 13, 2023

Adipurush has earned ₹4 crore in the first two days of its advance booking, according to News18 that claims that the movie has been made with a budget of ₹700 crore. As per the publication, the movie needs to break many records to make itself profitable.

Adipurush’s hefty budget underscores the importance of its success in theatres. While non-theatrical revenues have already ensured significant recoveries, the film's theatrical business will ultimately determine its profitability. Fortunately for the makers, the film faces minimal competition from other major releases, both from Hollywood and Bollywood, for a period of eight weeks.

When we checked Book My Show for Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, there were very few shows that were either sold out or were “filling fast" or were “almost full". Tickets for Kolkata shows were all available while the same for Hyderabad, where only one theatre is hosting the movie with four shows per day, exhibited more promise.