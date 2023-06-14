Adipurush advance booking: Check how the movie starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon is faring at Box Office1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Adipurush faces minimal competition from other major releases for eight weeks and is generating buzz among cinephiles with its star-studded cast and wide appeal.
Adipurush, the much-anticipated mythological film directed by Om Raut, is generating a buzz among cinephiles as it gears up for its release in just two days. The star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has piqued the interest of moviegoers, leading to a positive response in advance bookings.
