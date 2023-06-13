Business News/ Industry / Media/  Adipurush advance booking looks promising: How to book tickets for movie starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is poised to have a grand opening weekend at the box office. Scheduled to hit theatres on June 16, Adipurush advance booking has already started.

As per reports from Koimoi, the Hindi version of the film has raked in a gross amount of 1.40 crore, excluding blocked seats, by June 11 night. The 3D version alone contributed 1.35 crore to this figure, indicating the sale of more than 36,000 tickets. With four more days to go before its release, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is anticipated to witness significant gains from the advance booking.

Adipurush, based on the mythological epic Ramayana, will go head-to-head with DC's highly-anticipated film, The Flash. Due to this clash, fans will be unable to catch Adipurush on the IMAX screen. As the advance bookings for the Om Raut directorial have begun, some fans have encountered confusion regarding the online ticket booking process. Here is a guide on how to book Adipurush tickets.

How to book Adipurush tickets

Getting your hands on tickets for Adipurush has become easier than ever, thanks to the convenience of online booking. While offline bookings still require a visit to the local theatre, cinegoers can now secure their seats with just a few taps on their smartphones or a click on their desktops.

Popular ticket booking platforms such as BookMyShow and PayTM have streamlined the process, making it a breeze for movie enthusiasts to reserve their spots for this magnum opus. Installing the respective apps on Android or iOS devices allows users to access a range of options while desktop users can simply visit the websites.

When booking through these platforms, the first stage requires selecting the preferred location, date, language, and type of screening (2D, 3D, etc.). With the multitude of cinema halls available, moviegoers can pick their favourite venue and showtime to suit their convenience.

Once the selection is made, it's time to proceed to the payment section. BookMyShow and PayTM offer a variety of secure payment methods, including UPI, debit card, credit card and more. Cinephiles can choose the option that suits them best to complete the transaction seamlessly.

Upon successful booking, the tickets are promptly delivered to the cinegoer's WhatsApp and email, ensuring easy access on the day of the screening. This digital convenience saves time and eliminates the hassle of physical tickets, providing a more streamlined and efficient movie-watching experience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 09:55 AM IST
