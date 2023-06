The much-discussed Mythological action film Adipurush is estimated to earn ₹90 crore in India on Day 1. The Hindi language business has earned ₹37.25 crore nett, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said.

A massive start was on the cards due to the hype and the *advance bookings* were an indicator of the fact… As expected, #Adipurush has embarked on a fantastic start on Day 1… Fri ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. NOTE: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice#Adipurush at *national… pic.twitter.com/dCoIcd4L70 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2023

According to Boxofficeindia.com, Adipurush is estimated to be collecting ₹90 crore nett on Day 1 in India and a gross of ₹110-112 crore. Report by Pinkvilla state that the film collected ₹88 crores approx on its first day.

Adipurush which is based on the epic Ramayana where Prabhas is seen as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita in the movie. Saif Ali Khan will portray the mythical demon ruler Ravan in the film.

The advance booking numbers hinted at a bumper opening with trade experts pegging the film to do a business of over ₹80 crore on its first day. Some reports said that the film would likely make around ₹60 crore in actual domestic box office collections. However, some trade experts also said that seeing the bulk bookings in several states, including paid screenings for school students could witness a case of figures being inflated up to ₹100 crore.

On Friday, the much-discussed film opened to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds, a seat being reserved for Lord Hanuman and a man purportedly being beaten up in Hyderabad for criticising the film.

However, the film became a meme fest with people on Twitter criticizing the film. The movie has faced lot of criticism for the quality of its VFX and 'tapori' style dialogues mouthed by the actor playing Lord Hanuman. Dialogues like 'Teri bua ka bagecha hai kya jo hawa khane chala aaya' and ‘Kapda tere baap Ka… tel tere baap ka… Aag tere baap ki’ have been highly criticised. A group named ‘Hindu Sena’ has also filed a PIL in Delhi High Court against the film Adipurush and claimed that the film mocked Lord Ram, Ramayana, and out culture. Some also compared the modern version with the Ramanand Sagar's version. Some also said that Sagar's version of Ramayan remain unmatched as it could create magic without any technology and with limited resources.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh have given the film only one and half star and called it an ‘epic disappointment.’

#OneWordReview...#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️½#Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS. #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/zQ9qge30Kv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2023

Film critic Vishwajit Patil wrote, “Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance."

#AdipurushReview : Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance.



Rating : ⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/013kdW9Fso — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) June 16, 2023

Distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi, who owns theatres in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, said the early box office trend for the film was encouraging despite backlash. "The numbers are very encouraging, the occupancy is at a level where we haven't witnessed since 'The Kerala Story' and 'Pathaan'. So, it is good to see audiences back in significantly big numbers to watch this version of Ramayana," Rathi told PTI.

Commenting on the criticism, Rathi said since the story is of faith, people are bound to be sensitive. "Any version of it (Ramayana) that is ever told, will see people react positively and negatively, we are witnessing both. People are coming in large numbers," he added.

Meanwhile, in Nepal, the film's release hit a snag as the screening was put on hold in cinema halls across Kathmandu following a controversy over a dialogue that calls Janaki as the daughter of India. As per the mythology, Sita is believed to have been born in Janakpur, which is located in Nepal.

Kathmandu City Mayor Balendra Shah has asked the makers to rectify the mistake about the birthplace of Sita. "Until the line 'Janaki is a daughter of India' contained in the South Indian film 'Adipurush' is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City (sic)," Mayor Shah wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Nepal's film certification board also said that the permission to screen the film in theatres will be granted only after changing the dialogue that describes "Sita as India's daughter".

The multilingual spectacle, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages.