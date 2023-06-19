Adipurush , directed by Om Raut, continues to make waves at the box office, despite facing criticism for its dialogues and special effects. The movie has garnered significant attention, collecting an impressive ₹64 crore on Sunday alone, bringing its total box office collection in India to approximately ₹216 crore.

As per T-Series, the movie has collected ₹340 crore gross worldwide in three days.

Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding ₹340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram 🙏#AdipurushBlockbusterWeekend



The mythological film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The mythological film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

According to Sacnilk.com, the Hindi version of Adipurush is estimated to have collected ₹38.5 crore. The overall three-day collections across all languages reached around ₹216 crore, with ₹64 crore being earned on the third day.

The film's success has been evident from its remarkable worldwide opening, with collections reaching ₹140 crore. On the following day, it added an additional ₹100 crore, surpassing the ₹200-crore mark at the global box office. Adipurush's popularity is not limited to the Hindi belt, as it has been performing well across all languages.

Apart from the lead cast, Adipurush also features Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles. The movie offers a retelling of the epic Ramayana.

Adipurush has been under fire since the release of its first teaser. On the other hand, the criticism became harsher upon its official release on June 16.

Renowned actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in the classic TV series Ramayan, expressed his reservations about Adipurush, referring to it as 'Hollywood ki cartoon' in an interview with ABP. While admitting that he had not watched the film, he questioned the need for modern changes in an epic like Ramayana.

The movie has faced criticism on social media for its subpar visual effects and certain controversial dialogues. In response to audience feedback, Manoj Muntashir, in collaboration with director Om Raut and the film's producers, has decided to make changes to some of the dialogue lines.

Muntashir has acknowledged the audience's concerns and explained that their intention was to introduce the revered heroes of Sanatan to the younger generation. Recognizing the objections to five specific dialogues, they have made the decision to modify them. They believe it is their responsibility to address any aspects that are not well-received by the audience and take appropriate corrective measures.