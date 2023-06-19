Adipurush Box Office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie earns ₹340 crore despite controversy2 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has collected an impressive ₹216 crore at the Indian box office in just three days, despite criticism for its dialogues and special effects. The mythological film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan and offers a retelling of the epic Ramayana.
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, continues to make waves at the box office, despite facing criticism for its dialogues and special effects. The movie has garnered significant attention, collecting an impressive ₹64 crore on Sunday alone, bringing its total box office collection in India to approximately ₹216 crore.
