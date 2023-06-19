comScore
Adipurush Box Office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie earns ₹340 crore despite controversy

 2 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:38 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has collected an impressive ₹216 crore at the Indian box office in just three days, despite criticism for its dialogues and special effects. The mythological film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan and offers a retelling of the epic Ramayana.

Adipurush has been slammed by viewers for a number of reasonsPremium
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, continues to make waves at the box office, despite facing criticism for its dialogues and special effects. The movie has garnered significant attention, collecting an impressive 64 crore on Sunday alone, bringing its total box office collection in India to approximately 216 crore.

As per T-Series, the movie has collected 340 crore gross worldwide in three days.

The mythological film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

According to Sacnilk.com, the Hindi version of Adipurush is estimated to have collected 38.5 crore. The overall three-day collections across all languages reached around 216 crore, with 64 crore being earned on the third day.

The film's success has been evident from its remarkable worldwide opening, with collections reaching 140 crore. On the following day, it added an additional 100 crore, surpassing the 200-crore mark at the global box office. Adipurush's popularity is not limited to the Hindi belt, as it has been performing well across all languages.

Watch: Adipurush screening stopped midway in Mumbai after Hindu organization created ruckus

Apart from the lead cast, Adipurush also features Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles. The movie offers a retelling of the epic Ramayana.

Adipurush has been under fire since the release of its first teaser. On the other hand, the criticism became harsher upon its official release on June 16.

Renowned actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in the classic TV series Ramayan, expressed his reservations about Adipurush, referring to it as 'Hollywood ki cartoon' in an interview with ABP. While admitting that he had not watched the film, he questioned the need for modern changes in an epic like Ramayana.

The movie has faced criticism on social media for its subpar visual effects and certain controversial dialogues. In response to audience feedback, Manoj Muntashir, in collaboration with director Om Raut and the film's producers, has decided to make changes to some of the dialogue lines.

Also Read: Adipurush row: Pokhara joins Nepal capital Kathmandu to ban all Indian films

Muntashir has acknowledged the audience's concerns and explained that their intention was to introduce the revered heroes of Sanatan to the younger generation. Recognizing the objections to five specific dialogues, they have made the decision to modify them. They believe it is their responsibility to address any aspects that are not well-received by the audience and take appropriate corrective measures.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 02:27 PM IST
