Adipurush Box Office collection: Opening day may create all-time record, challenge Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is predicted to make box office history.
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is predicted to create box office history with an opening day collection of ₹40 to ₹50 crore on June 16. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film has garnered immense buzz among audiences. The movie will challenge the opening-day figures of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned ₹57 crore on Day 1.
