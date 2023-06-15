Business News/ Industry / Media/  Adipurush Box Office collection: Opening day may create all-time record, challenge Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is predicted to create box office history with an opening day collection of 40 to 50 crore on June 16. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film has garnered immense buzz among audiences. The movie will challenge the opening-day figures of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned 57 crore on Day 1.

Adipurush's advance booking started on June 11, and the film has already generated approximately 3.5 crore through advance ticket sales in India. Impressively, the film has also seen positive response in international markets, with an advance booking collection of nearly $16,000 in Australia and New Zealand almost a week before its release.

Renowned film producer and industry expert, Girish Johar, expressed his expectations for a massive opening for Adipurush. With the film releasing in over 4,000 screens across India in multiple languages, the stage is set for a grand reception.

According to Johar, there has been a tremendous response from the audience towards the new and revamped trailer of Adipurush. He mentioned that the film, which is based on the legendary epic Ramayan, is expected to be a family-friendly experience. Johar expressed his anticipation for a massive opening, projecting a range of 45 to 50 crore in terms of collection across all languages.

Johar also highlighted the impact of positive word-of-mouth on the film's performance, as collections may soar to 60 crore on the second day and even reach 70 crore on the third day if the film resonates with the audience. Furthermore, the film's potential for global success is projected at around 150-170 crore over the weekend, considering overseas viewership.

Ahead of its release, several multiplexes have elevated ticket prices for Adipurush, with luxury seats in Delhi's multiplexes going up to 2,000, the Hindustan Times reported. While this price surge aims to capitalise on Prabhas' immense popularity in the southern film industry, the film's ultimate success will depend on whether audiences perceive it as value for their money.

With Adipurush heavily drawing inspiration from the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, Prabhas portrays the character of Raghav (an alternative name for Ram), while Kriti Sanon essays the role of Janaki (Sita). Saif Ali Khan captivates as Lankesh, the formidable lord of Lanka, Ravan. The film has been granted a U certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, Adipurush is set to release worldwide on June 16, 2023. Audiences eagerly await the spectacle and grandeur promised by this cinematic masterpiece. 

Updated: 15 Jun 2023, 10:36 AM IST
