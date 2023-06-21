comScore
Adipurush Box Office face downward spiral, Prabhas starrer collects ₹10 crore on Day 5

 21 Jun 2023

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is facing a steep decline in collections due to negative word of mouth and criticism for dialogues.

Adipurush has garnered backlash due to its dialogue choices and the incorporation of a modern interpretation within the esteemed Hindu epic Ramayana.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is experiencing a steep decline in collections following an impressive opening weekend. The film's box office numbers plummeted further on Tuesday, with the India collections across all languages reaching a meagre 10 crore nett.

The significant drop in revenue can be attributed to negative word of mouth surrounding the film. Adipurush has faced criticism for its dialogues and its attempt to introduce a contemporary twist to the revered Hindu epic Ramayana.

Early estimates suggest that the movie earned only 10.80 crore on Tuesday, marking a substantial decrease compared to its 220-crore weekend collection. T-Series, the production banner behind Adipurush, reported a global gross of 375 crore until June 20. However, the Tuesday figures indicate a notable decline in its performance.

Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir acknowledged the backlash and stated that certain dialogues would be revised. The alterations are expected to be implemented within a week.

According to distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi, the film has witnessed a 65% drop in business at the ticket window. Rathi emphasised the importance of respecting the audience's opinion, noting that if the viewers do not appreciate a film, it is unfortunate but must be acknowledged.

"The audience has a mind of its own and we have to respect it, the drop is because people have not liked the film, it is unfortunate. There has been a drop of 65 to 70 per cent," Rathi told PTI.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a ban on the screening of Adipurush. In an open letter, AICWA expressed concerns that the movie, centred around the Ramayana, allegedly defamed the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, thus hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

The AICWA referred to Adipurush as a "complete disaster" that undermines the faith in Shri Ram and Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir has found himself embroiled in controversy due to his comments on Lord Hanuman. Muntashir has stirred the pot by stating, "Bajrangbali is not a god, but a devotee. We have bestowed upon him the status of a deity."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
21 Jun 2023
