Adipurush Box Office face downward spiral, Prabhas starrer collects ₹10 crore on Day 51 min read 21 Jun 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is facing a steep decline in collections due to negative word of mouth and criticism for dialogues.
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is experiencing a steep decline in collections following an impressive opening weekend. The film's box office numbers plummeted further on Tuesday, with the India collections across all languages reaching a meagre ₹10 crore nett.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×