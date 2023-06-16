Kapda tere baap ka…: Fans not impressed with Adipurush dialogues2 min read 16 Jun 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Adipurush is predicted to have an opening of over ₹30 crore at the box office, but reviews have been mixed, with criticism of the dialogue and VFX. The occupancy rate in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is 99%, while in Bengaluru it is 70%.
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been released across India. Here are the earliest reviews that have come so far. The movie is directed by Om Raut and is a modern-day adaptation of Hindu epic the Ramayana.
