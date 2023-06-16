Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been released across India. Here are the earliest reviews that have come so far. The movie is directed by Om Raut and is a modern-day adaptation of Hindu epic the Ramayana.

While many said that the VFX was expected to be “bad", some of them are not impressed with the dialogues in the movie. They have examples like: “Teri bua ka bagecha hai kya jo hawa khane chala aaya" (Is it your aunt’s garden that you’ve come to take a stroll) and “Kapda tere baap Ka… tel tere baap ka… Aag tere baap ki" (The cloth belongs to your father, so do the oil and the fire).

Film critic Vishwajit Patil wrote, “Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance."

Some refused to accept the modern version and said they'd still prefer the Ramanand Sagar's version.

As per Always Bollywood, the occupancy rate in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions stands at an impressive 99%, indicating a high level of response. In contrast, the occupancy rate in the Bengaluru region is reported to be 70%, reflecting a slightly lower level of occupancy compared to the southern states. Across India as a whole, the occupancy rate ranges between 50% and 55%, indicating a moderate response across the country.

“WORST movie. Is this the way you handle a 1800crs club actor @omraut? As a Prabhas fan, I do NOT encourage such cringe films. I request all darlings to stop encouraging Prabhas for such shit," wrote one user.

There are some contrasting opinions as well. While many find Prabhas disappointing, some thought he was “outstanding". “MUST WATCH with Families. It's an engaging take on the Ramayana and it Delivers. Prabhas is the STANDOUT. Kriti and Saif are perfectly cast. Songs are the big plusses. BGM is a RAGE. VFX is decent," came from one user.

Adipurush Box Office

Based on reports on the advance booking, industry experts predict that the film is expected to have an opening of more than ₹30 crore at the box office. However, it is important to note that box office figures are typically based on estimates and can vary across different sources. LiveMint has not been able to independently verify these reports.

Several analysts express the view that this projected opening figure may fall short, considering the film's estimated production budget of around ₹500-700 crore.