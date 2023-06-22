Adipurush makers change controversial dialogues: ‘Worse than before’, say netizens2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Adipurush has made changes to objectionable dialogues after facing criticism for disrespect towards the revered Hindu epic Ramayana.
Amidst growing discontent from a section of its core audience,"Adipurush" has made changes to objectionable dialogues days after its release. The movie, which draws inspiration from the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, faced criticism for certain lines that were deemed disrespectful to the source material.
