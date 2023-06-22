Amidst growing discontent from a section of its core audience,"Adipurush" has made changes to objectionable dialogues days after its release. The movie, which draws inspiration from the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, faced criticism for certain lines that were deemed disrespectful to the source material.

Renowned lyricist-writer Manoj Muntashir was responsible for the contentious lines, which were criticised for their pedestrian quality and lack of reverence towards the epic tale. Responding to the outcry, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the modified version of "Adipurush" ensuring compliance with the concerns raised, media reports suggest.

The CBFC, which initially granted the film a U certificate, officially endorsed the alterations on June 19, as confirmed by a report on Filminformation.com. The CBFC's website also lists "Adipurush" as having been re-certified on June 19, following its initial clearance on June 12. Notably, the film was released to the public on June 16.

The revised dialogues in "Adipurush", as per media reports, encompass several key changes from the original version. For instance, the line "Tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been modified to "Tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main." Similarly, "Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been transformed into "Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

#Adipurush dialogue 'jalegi bhi tere baap ki' replaced now with this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/mXpV3EOiwV — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) June 21, 2023

LiveMint could not independently verify the changes in dialogues. Meanwhile, Many users believe that it is too late for the makers to make any changes and that the damages are already done.

The line "Unki Lanka laga denge" has been replaced with "Unki Lanka mein aag laga denge." Lastly, the dialogue "Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar dia" has been altered to "Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar dia".

Leaked footage of the dialogue change is doing rounds on social media. As far as netizens’ reactions are concerned, they are far from impressed. Some of them believe these changes are even worse than before.

While sharing the footage of the “Kapda" dialogue, one user wrote, “The dialogue has been changed but it’s now Chhapri Pro Max Ultra." “Pehle baat hanuman ji, tu tadak wali bhasha me baat he nhi krte the...Aadipurush pehle v ghatyia tha abhi v ghatyia he hai change ke babjood… (Hanuman-ji would never speak in such disrespectful language. Adipurush still remains poor in standard despite the changes)," came from another.

“What was the need of this dialogue in the first place ? At this point I would have been satisfied if they would have copied the dialogue of the Ramayan made by Shri Ramanand Sagar as well (sic)," one user wrote regarding the “kapda" dialogue.