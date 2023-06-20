Adipurush nosedives at Box Office, manages to earn ₹20 crore on Monday amid heavy criticism, protests1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Om Raut's Adipurush, after collecting ₹220 crore in India over the weekend, earned only ₹20 crore on Monday.
Om Raut's Adipurush has found itself embroiled in a storm of criticism, protests and bans, leading to a significant downturn at the Box Office. Monday, often regarded as the litmus test for a film's popularity among audiences, witnessed Adipurush collecting a mere ₹20 crore.
