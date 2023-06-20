comScore
Om Raut's Adipurush has found itself embroiled in a storm of criticism, protests and bans, leading to a significant downturn at the Box Office. Monday, often regarded as the litmus test for a film's popularity among audiences, witnessed Adipurush collecting a mere 20 crore.

While Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and New Delhi experienced widespread demonstrations against the film, the Hindu Mahasabha filed a police complaint with the Lucknow police against the filmmakers and actors. The case is currently under investigation.

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film suffered a substantial decline on June 19, following an impressive weekend collection of 220 crore in India. It garnered 86 crore on Friday, 65 crore on Saturday, and 69 crore on Sunday. The worldwide figures for Monday are yet to be disclosed. The film's makers claim a global earning of 340 crore in the first three days.

Prominent film industry analyst Taran Adarsh reported a significant decline in Adipurush's performance. He highlighted the impact of negative feedback and word-of-mouth, stating that after a strong opening weekend, the film suffered a collapse on Monday in its Hindi version, resulting in a substantial impact on its business in India. Adarsh emphasised the influence of unfavourable reviews and audience discussions on Adipurush's sudden downturn at the crucial Monday box office.

Adipurush has faced severe backlash for its dialogues, colloquial language, and portrayal of characters from the beloved mythological epic. Released nationwide in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on June 16, the film features Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Watch: ‘Om Raut knows nothing about Ramayana’; actor Mukesh Khanna slams Adipurush director, writer Manoj Muntashir

Responding to the criticism, a statement issued by T-Series assured that the filmmakers are revisiting the disputed dialogues to align them with the film's core essence. They stressed on their commitment to respecting the sentiments of the audience and promoting harmony. The revised version will be presented in theatres in the coming days.

Ayodhya's seers have demanded an immediate ban on the film, citing provocative dialogues that stirred their emotions. In Varanasi, a group of individuals staged a protest, tearing down posters of the film. Similarly, a Hindu outfit expressed their discontent by staging a demonstration outside a theatre in the temple town of Mathura.

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 10:49 AM IST
