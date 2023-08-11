comScore
Adipurush OTT Release: Om Raut's mythological drama now available on THESE OTT platforms
Adipurush OTT Release: After two months of its theatrical release, the Om Raut directorial is now available on Prime Video in four South Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version is streaming on Netflix. 

Released nationwide in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on June 16, the film features Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). Apart from the lead cast, Adipurush also features Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles. The movie offers a retelling of the epic Ramayana.

Om Raut's film Adipurush has faced widespread criticism, protests, and bans, resulting in a considerable decline in its performance at the Box Office.

The filmmakers even revisited the disputed dialogues to align them with the film's core essence. They stressed on their commitment to respecting the sentiments of the audience and promoting harmony.

Manoj Muntashir has acknowledged the audience's concerns and explained that their intention was to introduce the revered heroes of Sanatan to the younger generation. 

Recognizing the objections to five specific dialogues, they have made the decision to modify them. They believe it is their responsibility to address any aspects that are not well-received by the audience and take appropriate corrective measures.

Ayodhya's seers have demanded an immediate ban on the film, citing provocative dialogues that stirred their emotions. In Varanasi, a group of individuals staged a protest, tearing down posters of the film. Similarly, a Hindu outfit expressed their discontent by staging a demonstration outside a theatre in the temple town of Mathura.

Allahabad High Court earlier reprimanded the makers of Adipurush saying they portrayed the characters of Ramayana like Lord Ram and others in a ‘very shameful manner’. A vacation bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh was hearing a petition on the controversy. 

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST
