Adipurush OTT Release: Om Raut's mythological drama now available on THESE OTT platforms1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:45 PM IST
‘Adipurush’ faces criticism, protests, and bans; available on Prime Video in South Indian languages and Netflix for Hindi.
Adipurush OTT Release: After two months of its theatrical release, the Om Raut directorial is now available on Prime Video in four South Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version is streaming on Netflix.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message