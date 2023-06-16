Adipurush review: Fans give mixed reactions to Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer film. Check Twitter reactions here2 min read 16 Jun 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, has released in theaters today. The film has received mixed reviews from fans on Twitter. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor announced a ban until portion of dialogue was removed from the film.
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, released in theaters today. Adipurush’ is based on the epic Ramayana where Prabhas is seen as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita in the movie. Saif Ali Khan will portray the mythical demon ruler Ravan in the film.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×