 2 min read 16 Jun 2023, 11:01 AM IST Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, has released in theaters today. The film has received mixed reviews from fans on Twitter. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor announced a ban until portion of dialogue was removed from the film.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, released in theaters today. Adipurush’ is based on the epic Ramayana where Prabhas is seen as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita in the movie. Saif Ali Khan will portray the mythical demon ruler Ravan in the film.

The movie is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The big-budget multilingual film has reportedly made on a budget of 500 crore.

Prior to the release, the trade experts predicted a bumper opening at the box office and predicted that the film could do a business of more than 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to "Pathaan".

As the film has released, fans has posted reactions on twitter and gave a mixed review. Some fans said that the first half of the film was good while some fans called it a disaster. Some praised Prabhas for his acting while some criticised him, saying that Ram Charan could have played the role of Ram better than Prabhas. Some fans even said that the film could touch 1000 crore. 

Other users on Twitter also criticised the VFX of the film. One user also compared the modern version with the old and said that the Ramanand Sagar's version was better. While some said Sagar's version of Ramayan remain unmatched as it could create magic without any technology and with limited resources. 

Check Twitter reactions here:

Meanwhile, ahead of the release, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah had announced to ban Hindi films from screening in Nepal's capital until a portion of dialogue was removed from the movie "Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana. Mayor Shah have three-day deadline to make the changes.

"Until the line 'Janaki is a daughter of India' contained in the South Indian film 'Adipurush' is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City," Shah wrote on his Facebook wall. Nepal's Film Censor Board has said that it has given permission to release the film only after cutting the portion of dialogue that describes Sita as daughter of India.

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 11:15 AM IST
