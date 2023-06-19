Adipurush row: Pokhara joins Nepal capital Kathmandu to ban all Indian films1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 10:11 AM IST
An announcement in this regard was made by Pokhara Mayor on Sunday, directing cinema halls in the Metropolitan city of central Nepal to stop screening of all Bollywood films starting from Monday morning.
Pokhara Metropolitan City in Nepal has joined Kathmandu Metropolis in banning the screening of Indian films following the controversy surrounding a dialogue in the movie Adipurush. The decision was announced by Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya, who directed cinema halls in the central Nepali city to stop showing Bollywood films. This move came shortly after Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah enforced a similar ban in the Nepali capital.
