Movies releasing this week: Adipurush set to release this week, advance bookings to start from this date3 min read 11 Jun 2023, 09:15 AM IST
'Adipurush', a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is set to release on June 16. The film will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.
The countdown Adipurush has started as the film is set to release this week on 16 June. Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The much awaited mythological drama stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.
