The countdown Adipurush has started as the film is set to release this week on 16 June. Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The much awaited mythological drama stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

Apart from Adipurush, other movies releasing this week are psychological thriller Amala which will be releasing in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages; Tamil film Charles Enterprises and Erumbhu, Malayalam film Pendulum and Madhura Manohara Moham and Kannada film Kai Jaarida Preethi.

Adipurush Advance booking starts from today

As per reports by Pinkvilla, the advance booking will start advance booking from today. The screen for Hindi language release is expected to be around 4000 while the target for a nationwide release is of over 6200 screens, source informed Pinkvilla. Speaking of the international release, the film saw a massive response in the United States. As per reports, a total of 10,727 tickets in advance collection across 187 locations have been sold in the US, with this gross now stands at about ₹2 crores. Recently, as per ANI reports, the makers had also announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

From VFX to Kiss Controversy

'Adipurush' since its announcement has been in headlines whether about the casting or about the cinematography of the movie. It has been a roller-coaster ride for the makers. After the first trailer of the film was unveiled on May 9, it received immense love from the audience, unlike the teaser of the film which faced a lot of backlash on social media due to its poor VFX. After the second trailer of the film was released, Film critic and trade analyst Joginder Tuteja took to microblogging site Twitter to say “This is ULTRA HUGE! By all means, #Adipurush could well be boasting of the BIGGEST and the BEST VFX action movie to have ever come out of India. Just check out the sheer manner in which #AdipurushActionTrailer kickstarts when #Raavan kidnaps #Sita!

Then just recently, director Om Raut and actress Kriti Sanon who visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati for darshan sparked controversy after Raut gave a goodbye kiss to Sanon on the cheek at the temple. The video of of this was widely circulated on social media and BJP state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu had also tweeted on this. His tweet which is now deleted stated, “Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? Engage in public displays of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the other ongoing Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's family drama, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke completed a successful first week at the box office. The film had a decent opening and witnessed growth during the weekend, although it slowed down on weekdays. The did slow down during the week, however, trade analysts expect the film to cross ₹50 crore by this weekend. On it's 8th day, the film stood at a total of ₹40.8 crore.

Looking ahead to the second week, trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will continue to dominate the marketplace until the much-awaited big-budget film "Adipurush" arrives on June 16. He anticipates that the film's weekend business will witness an upward trend, hoping it will breach the ₹50-crore mark by Sunday night. Directed by Laxman Utekar, known for his work in Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Vicky praised his co-star, Sara, expressing how her genuine and real connection with people translates on-screen. He noted her pure and wonderful nature, stating that the truth in her eyes speaks volumes about her characters.