Adipurush shows get cancelled in Nepal over controversial dialogue on Sita1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 12:41 PM IST
In Nepal, morning screenings of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, were reportedly cancelled due to security concerns.
The release of Adipurush in Nepal is facing uncertainty after objections were raised by Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah regarding a dialogue in the film. Mayor Shah called for a ban on all Hindi films, citing an issue with a specific line in Adipurush where Sita is referred to as the 'daughter of India'.
