The release of Adipurush in Nepal is facing uncertainty after objections were raised by Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah regarding a dialogue in the film. Mayor Shah called for a ban on all Hindi films, citing an issue with a specific line in Adipurush where Sita is referred to as the 'daughter of India'.

He has emphasised that Sita is widely regarded as the daughter of Nepal, and demanded that the producers modify the dialogue within three days to proceed with the scheduled release.

Following this announcement, reports surfaced that T-Series, the production company behind Adipurush, had complied with the demands, leading to the film being granted approval by Nepal's censor board. However, on the following day, fresh reports emerged indicating that screenings of the film were being cancelled due to concerns related to law and order.

दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्म ‘आदिपुरुष’मा समावेश ‘जानकी भारतीय छोरी हुन्’ भन्ने सब्द जबसम्म नेपालमा मात्र नभै भारतमा पनि सच्चिदैन तब सम्म काठमाडौ महानगर पालिका भित्र कुनै पनि हिन्दी फिल्म चल्न दिइने छैन ।

यो सच्याउन ३ दिनको समय दिइएको छ ।

माता सीताको जय होस ।

The controversial dialogue claiming Sita as India's daughter has been removed from the film, as per the censor board's instructions, The Times of India reported.

In response to the controversy, media reports have emerged about the mounting momentum in Nepal surrounding the Adipurush controversy. Morning screenings in the Kathmandu valley were reportedly cancelled due to security concerns.

At present, the film's creators, including director Om Raut and T-Series, have not issued any statements addressing the issue or revealing their stance on the controversy, the reports added.

Why the controversy?

The birthplace of Sita, a central figure in the epic Ramayana, is a subject of dispute. According to popular belief, the Sita Kund pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district, Bihar, India, is considered her birthplace. However, Janakpur, located in Province No. 2, Nepal, is also claimed to be the birthplace of Sita.

Adipurush, upon its release on June 16, has received contradictory reviews. While some call it a must-watch, others find it disappointing. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles.