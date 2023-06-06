'Adipurush' team books one seat for Lord Hanuman in every theatre - here's why2 min read 06 Jun 2023, 02:11 PM IST
The team behind the upcoming mythological drama 'Adipurush' will reserve one unsold seat for Lord Hanuman in every theatre screening the movie, as a mark of respect for the beliefs and faith of the audience.
The upcoming mythological drama ‘Adipurush’ team has reserved a seat in every theatre for lord Hanuman to honor the beliefs and faith of the audience. The Prabhas starter and On Raut's directorial will be out in theatres on June 16, 2023.
