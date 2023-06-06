The upcoming mythological drama ‘Adipurush’ team has reserved a seat in every theatre for lord Hanuman to honor the beliefs and faith of the audience. The Prabhas starter and On Raut's directorial will be out in theatres on June 16, 2023.

“Team #Adipurush to dedicate one seat in every theater for Lord Hanuman. Jai Shri Ram #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!" the Twitter post read.

The Adipurush team has recently made the announcement regarding the release. It said that there will be one unsold seat dedicated to lord Hanuman in every screening, according to media reports.

“Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman," the statement read.

'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently, the makers also announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, as per ANI reports.

The much-awaited movie marks Indian cinema's attempt to bring one of the greatest mythological stories to the big screen.

The biggest challenge a movie can face when it brings a story that belongs to the masses is the issues that may arrive on its way of portraying the perfect version which pleases and stands on the expectations of the audience.

'Adipurush' since its announcement has been in headlines whether about the casting or about the cinematography of the movie. It has been a roller-coaster ride for the makers.