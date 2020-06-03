NEW DELHI: Software company, Adobe appointed Nitin Singhal as head of digital experience business in India. Singhal will lead the digital experience business vertical across the country, reporting to Ben Goodman, head of digital experience, APAC, Adobe.

Prior to Adobe, Singhal was with Salesforce, responsible for building the go-to-market strategy for scale, partner and channel execution as vice president, commercial business.

“Nitin is an experienced leader touted for leading high performance teams, transforming technology businesses and building strategy for long-term growth. His innovative approach and focus on customer success directly aligns with our priorities," said Goodman.

With over 28 years of experience, Singhal has held many leadership roles for brands including Oracle, IBM and Microsoft.

“As India moves to become an experience economy, digital will be key to unlocking the next phase of growth for enterprises, SMBs (small and medium business) and government. Adobe is a leader when it comes to digital experiences and has a diverse set of customers of all sizes across industries," said Singhal.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated