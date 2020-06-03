Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Media >Adobe appoints Nitin Singhal to lead digital experience business in India
Nitin Singhal will join as head of digital experience business in India, Adobe.

Adobe appoints Nitin Singhal to lead digital experience business in India

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Prior to Adobe, Singhal was with Salesforce, responsible for building the go-to-market strategy for scale, partner and channel execution as vice president, commercial business

NEW DELHI: Software company, Adobe appointed Nitin Singhal as head of digital experience business in India. Singhal will lead the digital experience business vertical across the country, reporting to Ben Goodman, head of digital experience, APAC, Adobe.

NEW DELHI: Software company, Adobe appointed Nitin Singhal as head of digital experience business in India. Singhal will lead the digital experience business vertical across the country, reporting to Ben Goodman, head of digital experience, APAC, Adobe.

Prior to Adobe, Singhal was with Salesforce, responsible for building the go-to-market strategy for scale, partner and channel execution as vice president, commercial business.

Prior to Adobe, Singhal was with Salesforce, responsible for building the go-to-market strategy for scale, partner and channel execution as vice president, commercial business.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Nitin is an experienced leader touted for leading high performance teams, transforming technology businesses and building strategy for long-term growth. His innovative approach and focus on customer success directly aligns with our priorities," said Goodman.

With over 28 years of experience, Singhal has held many leadership roles for brands including Oracle, IBM and Microsoft.

“As India moves to become an experience economy, digital will be key to unlocking the next phase of growth for enterprises, SMBs (small and medium business) and government. Adobe is a leader when it comes to digital experiences and has a diverse set of customers of all sizes across industries," said Singhal.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated