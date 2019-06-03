Bollywood actors Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif during song launch of their upcoming film 'Bharat' in Mumbai. (ANI)
Bollywood actors Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif during song launch of their upcoming film 'Bharat' in Mumbai. (ANI)

‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Godzilla 2’ cash in on dull weekend as ‘Bharat’ readies to score

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2019, 12:19 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Tamil political action film 'NGK' starring Suriya has grossed 3.07 crore over its opening weekend in Chennai alone
  • Advance booking for Salman Khan's 'Bharat' opened on Friday and the film managed to sell about two lakh tickets on the first day

New Delhi: The absence of any new Hindi film offerings has benefited older ones playing at the movies this week. Ajay Devgn’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De and Guy Ritchie’s fantasy musical Aladdin had taken their box office total in India to 81.70 crore and 36.97 crore at last count. The only new release to have made its mark is Hollywood monster film Godzilla: King of the Monsters that earned 10 crore.

De De Pyaar De is a metro success. Found patronage in select cities, but couldn’t score big numbers in mass circuits," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Aladdin has fared well. Collected better than Hindi releases. Should gather momentum over the weekend," he added.

Meanwhile, in the south, Tamil political action film NGK starring Suriya directed by Selvaraghavan has grossed 3.07 crore over its opening weekend in Chennai alone.

Particularly in case of the Ajay Devgn-starrer, trade experts say there is some potential depending on the screens it gets post Eid and the release of Salman Khan’s Bharat. The dull weekend, however, did not help Arjun Kapoor’s action thriller India’s Most Wanted and biopic PM Narendra Modi that have earned 10.90 crore and 16.65 crore respectively.

Trade website Box Office India said all eyes are now on Bharat, advance booking for which opened on Friday and the film managed to sell about two lakh tickets on the first day. Coinciding with the Cricket World Cup could hit the collections of the film which comes on the back of Khan’s last two Eid releases -- action thriller Race 3 and Kabir Khan’s emotional drama Tubelight – that received a lukewarm response and made 166.15 crore and 114.57 crore respectively. Before that, however, Khan has a history of delivering Eid blockbusters—Sultan ( 300.67 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 315.49 crore), Kick ( 211.63 crore) and Ek Tha Tiger ( 186.14 crore).


Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue