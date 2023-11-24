Advance bookings the new marketing tool for movie makers

If you’re the die-hard, first-day-first-show cinegoer at all tentpole movies from big banners featuring superstars, you need not wait for the bookings to open less than a week before a movie’s theatrical release, to secure your ticket. You can now buy it a month in advance, sometimes even six weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even though India remains a market driven by walk-ins or impulsive ticket buying, advance bookings, as a marketing tool, help movie makers raise the decibels of their other marketing efforts (reality show appearances, print and digital advertising) to build anticipation and buzz, both in India and overseas. This isn't a gimmick. It actually helps bring in nearly 30-40% of total box office collections.

However, if word-of-mouth around a film turns out to be completely negative, as in the case of mythological epic Adipurush recently, the fall post release, is equally dramatic, trade experts point out.

“Advance bookings have become a prominent trend in the Indian film industry, and are a useful tool for both producers and cinema owners to gauge the audience’s interest in a film. In India, there is a strong correlation between highly anticipated movies and advance bookings. Opening advance bookings (in case of big films) early can be particularly beneficial, as it allows for adjustment of show schedules based on the initial response," Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, said.

Advance tickets can be booked online on platforms such as BookMyShow or Paytm and are not available in-person in cinemas during this period. Advance booking dates are decided by producers and cinema owners. Promotions are done on social media by the studios and lead actors (particularly on Twitter and Instagram). The money spent is part of the overall digital campaign of the film, which usually takes up about 25% of the overall marketing budget, and so doesn’t require extra spends.

For highly anticipated movies, advance bookings can make up a significant portion of admissions, ranging from 35-40% of the opening weekend, Sampat said. For instance, movies like Avatar: The Way of Water, Pathaan, and Jawan have seen advance bookings contributing substantially to their box office collections, often reaching ₹35-40 crore in revenue.

Strong advance bookings have been generating positive hype and anticipation around particular films, instilling a sense of excitement among the audience, Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow agreed. In case of Tamil hit Leo, which was released in October, advance bookings alone accounted for 30% of the total tickets sold on the platform for the film.

To be sure, audience profiles for advance bookings and walk-ins vary significantly, and these decisions are shaped by demographics and anticipation for the film, cinema owners point out. Advance bookings are primarily favoured by diehard fans, often younger and tech-savvy, especially interested in highly anticipated movies, such as superhero franchises or sequels. In contrast, walk-ins encompass a broader audience, including those who decide to watch a film on a whim, based on recommendations, reviews, or the desire for spontaneous entertainment.

