Advertisers keep avoiding news sites and publishers have had enough of it

The Post’s crossword page was blocked by advertisers’ technology seven times during a weekslong period in October because it was labeled as politics, news and natural disaster-related material. (A tech company recently said it would ensure the puzzle stops getting blocked, according to the Post.) The thunderstorm story was cut off from ad revenue when a sentence about “flashing and pealing volleys from the artillery of the atmosphere" triggered a warning that it was too much like an “arms and ammunition" story. As for the brownies, a reference to research from “grocery, drug, mass-market" and other retailers was automatically flagged by advertisers for containing the word “drug."