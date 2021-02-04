Advertising to grow at 10.8% in 2021: Report

Barring digital, every other media vertical took a hit as the majority of brands cut down on offline advertising with outdoor taking the biggest hit. Digital advertising grew by 15.3% last year to touch Rs. 15,782 crore. It is expected to maintain the momentum growing at 20% to reach a market size of ₹18,938 crore by 2021. Currently, the highest proportion of spends on digital is being contributed by social media (29%) followed by online video (28%), paid search (24%) and display banners (16%).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}