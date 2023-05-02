Aerosmith, Rock & Roll fame band, announces farewell tour

The Aerosmith's farewell tour will begin from Philadelphia on 2 September 2023. It includes a stop in Boston, the hometown of the band, on New Year’s Eve. The tour will end in Montreal on Jan. 26
Aerosmith, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Monday announced a farewell tour called “Peace Out" starting Sept. 2 to mark more than five decades together.
The band —well known for hits such as Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don't Want To Miss A Thing — plans a 40-date run of shows across the North America.
The farewell tour will begin from Philadelphia on 2 September 2023. It also includes a stop in Boston, the hometown of the band, on New Year’s Eve. The tour will end in Montreal on Jan. 26.
"It's not goodbye it's peace out!" the band said in a joint statement.
The tour will include the frontman Steven Tyler, lead guitarist Joe Perry, bassist Tom Hamilton and guitarist Brad Whitford. The group’s founding drummer Joey Kramer will not attend the tour.
"I think it's about time," bands lead guitarist Joe Perry, 72, told news agency AP in an interview.
"It's kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we've been out here. You never know how much longer everybody's going to be healthy to do this," Perry said.
"It's been a while since we've actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great," Perry added. "It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road."
Perry said the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding member of the band is over the age of 70.
Last year, the band had to cancel part of their Las Vegas residency after their frontman Steven Tyler checked himself into a rehab.
Aerosmith was formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970 and went on to sell 150 million records worldwide, as well as winning four Grammys. The band performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris.
