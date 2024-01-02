After a stellar 2023, a dry quarter ahead for Bollywood

The Hindi film industry is likely to have recorded a 30-35% increase in total box office collections in 2023, signalling much better times than the two years after covid when neither star vehicles nor mid-budget cinema was finding acceptance. However, the new year is likely to bring a fresh set of challenges with only one big tentpole Hindi film, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, scheduled for release, as far as the first quarter goes.