After blockbuster Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to tie up with Aamir Khan for Lahore-1947

After giving a massive blockbuster, Gadar, Sunny Deol will tie up with Aamir Khan for Rajkumar Santoshi's movie, Lahore 1947. The movie will be produced by Ammir Khan.

On Saturday, film industry expert Taran Adarsh, shared the information about the new project on X.

“BIGGG NEWS… AAMIR KHAN - SUNNY DEOL - RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI COLLABORATE FOR ‘LAHORE, 1947’… #SunnyDeol and director #RajkumarSantoshi reunite for a film produced by #AamirKhan… Titled #Lahore1947," he posted on X.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!