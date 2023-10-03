After blockbuster Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to tie up with Aamir Khan for Lahore-1947

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan are set to come together for Rajkumar Santoshi's next movie Lahore 1947

After giving a massive blockbuster, Gadar, Sunny Deol will tie up with Aamir Khan for Rajkumar Santoshi's movie, Lahore 1947. The movie will be produced by Ammir Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, film industry expert Taran Adarsh, shared the information about the new project on X.

“BIGGG NEWS… AAMIR KHAN - SUNNY DEOL - RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI COLLABORATE FOR ‘LAHORE, 1947’… #SunnyDeol and director #RajkumarSantoshi reunite for a film produced by #AamirKhan… Titled #Lahore1947," he posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

