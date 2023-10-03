Hello User
After blockbuster Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to tie up with Aamir Khan for Lahore-1947

After blockbuster Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to tie up with Aamir Khan for Lahore-1947

Livemint

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan are set to come together for Rajkumar Santoshi's next movie Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan are coming together in another movie like Lahore-1947.

After giving a massive blockbuster, Gadar, Sunny Deol will tie up with Aamir Khan for Rajkumar Santoshi's movie, Lahore 1947. The movie will be produced by Ammir Khan.

On Saturday, film industry expert Taran Adarsh, shared the information about the new project on X.

“BIGGG NEWS… AAMIR KHAN - SUNNY DEOL - RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI COLLABORATE FOR ‘LAHORE, 1947’… #SunnyDeol and director #RajkumarSantoshi reunite for a film produced by #AamirKhan… Titled #Lahore1947," he posted on X.

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST
