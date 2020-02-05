After Facebook, Twitter moves to ban deepfakes on its platform

After Facebook, micro-blogging website Twitter has taken on deepfakes and other manipulated media content on social networking platforms. Twitter, in a blog post highlighting its new policies for such content, said it will remove or label synthetic media including both sophisticated deepfake videos and other media that is edited.

Twitter may label manipulated content to alert users and “provide additional explanations or clarifications, as available, such as a landing page with more context," for such tweets. It will also warn users before they retweet or tweet such content on the platform. Twitter will also try to reduce the visibility of such posts on its platform.

Like Facebook, Twitter will also take context of such content to impose its policies on them. This includes metadata about a tweet, information about the profile that shares the media, websites linked in the profile or in the tweet, and the text that accompanies the media. The company will not only try to determine whether videos and images are being manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and photoshop but will also employ its manual fact checking team.

However, Twitter will remove such content only if certain criteria are met. This includes threats to “physical safety" of people or groups, risk of mass violence and widespread civil unrest and threats to privacy or freedom of expression, like “stalking, targeted content that includes tropes, epithets, or material that aims to silence someone, voter suppression or intimidation".

With the US elections approaching, platforms like Facebook and Twitter have tightened their policies on political advertising and the spread of misinformation through their platforms. The change in policies are presumably an effort to curb the flow of misinformation on social media.

