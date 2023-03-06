After Pathaan, theatres pin hopes on Holi week to bring back cheer3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:41 AM IST
- Traditionally, Holi weekends have always been milder for cinemas when compared to the festive periods of Eid, Diwali or Christmas, since most theatres on Holi day have a slow start, with shows scheduled only post 12 noon.
NEW DELHI : Movie theatres that have seen little respite since the lone success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in January, are now pinning hopes on the Holi week to bring some cheer back to the business. The holiday week will see the release of the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor which has reported good advance, especially in urban markets, and is banking on director Luv Ranjan and the lead actors’ fan base.
